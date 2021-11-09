“JERSEY BRED": FIRST LOOK AT MOB DRAMA LED BY CHRIS TARDIO & LORENZO ANTONUCCI

Jersey Bred stars Chris Tardio (The Sopranos, Worth), Lorenzo Antonucci (Ballers, Paradise City), Gino Cafarelli (Godfather of Harlem, Pam & Tommy) and Sonny Marinelli (Entourage).

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jersey Bred Productions just wrapped production of Jersey Bred a major milestone for Director Greg Russo, who has been dreaming, planning and plotting to make this film since the late 1990’s.

“The idea for Jersey Bred sparked in 1990 when I went to see Andrew Dice Clay at Rascals Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve. Then, life intervened and it wasn’t until the mid 1990’s when I started writing the script. Adult night clubs and gambling became a central theme of the story as the internet was starting to boom. While on the set of the film Gotti, I was inspired to do a re-write and make it present day. With the success of mob genre films surrounding the Garden State – I decided it was time for a new spin. A current day mob dramedy to shoot on location throughout NJ. In 2018, I took my love of New Jersey, Italian culture and life experiences, and incorporated them into Jersey Bred” said Russo from the set of Jersey Bred.

Jersey Bred stars Chris Tardio (The Sopranos, Worth) Lorenzo Antonucci (Ballers, Paradise City), Gino Cafarelli (Godfather of Harlem, Pam & Tommy) and Sonny Marinelli (Entourage).

The latest Hollywood film in the mafia genre, Jersey Bred chronicles the life of a computer savvy New Jersey mob prince, (Tardio) who's been reorganizing crime only to get challenged for the top spot by his hot-tempered cousin and former childhood best friend played by Antonucci. The film started principal photography on September 13, 2021, in Ashbury Park, New Jersey.

Jersey Bred is helmed by director, writer and producer Greg Russo (Ghetto Dawg Distributed by Lionsgate) and produced by Daniel Ryniker (Bohemian Rhapsody), Executive Producer Lorenzo Antonucci and co-produced by Gino Cafarelli and Ana Fernandez Perez.

The film also stars Jeremy Luke, Lucas Salvagno, Ava Paloma, Delilah Cotto, Sal Tesauro, Patrick Boriello, Al Linea, Anthony Desio, Enzo Amore and introducing Gianni Russo.

