Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,487 in the last 365 days.

Hofmeister demands more for families after court victory in Western Heights district case

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 9, 2021) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is demanding Western Heights School Board President Robert Everman resign and attorney Jerry Colclazier stop wasteful litigation at taxpayers’ expense after a ruling today in Oklahoma County District Court.

District Court Judge Aletia Timmons ruled in favor of the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the Oklahoma Board of Education and Hofmeister in a court battle against Western Heights and former superintendent Mannix Barnes. The Court ruled in the state’s favor on all 13 issues presented, including the emergency action to remove Barnes.

“When the families of Western Heights spoke out, we listened and we acted. Today’s ruling by Judge Timmons supports our actions and shows that the law is clear. The State Board of Education and the Oklahoma State Department of Education have the authority to respond and intervene in a school district when students’ needs are willfully disregarded and unmet, when fiscal management is recklessly inadequate, and when community voices have gone unheard for too long,” Hofmeister said. “Every step of this court battle, we have prevailed. But most importantly, this is a victory for Western Heights students, families and the community.

"The next step is to remove Everman and stop any more wasteful and destructive litigation. These two men, Everman and Colclazier, are not serving this district in a way that represents parents, families and the greater Western Heights community. They must go.”

###

You just read:

Hofmeister demands more for families after court victory in Western Heights district case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.