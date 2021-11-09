Monitoring for chronic wasting disease is still underway in the Panhandle and elsewhere in the state

Deer hunters in the Panhandle know this time of year well. The weather is cooling and the deer are gearing up for breeding season, which means whitetail hunting opportunity abounds.

Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters that we need your help monitoring for chronic wasting disease in Idaho.

Fish and Game staff will be collecting samples from deer, elk and moose at hunter check stations around the Panhandle this weekend as part of a statewide surveillance program for CWD.

Check stations will be operated Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 20-21 from 10 a.m. to sunset at the following locations:

Priest River : along state highway 57

: along state highway 57 St. Maries : south on state highway 3

: south on state highway 3 Bonners Ferry: 3-mile weigh station

Hunters can also collect and submit their own CWD samples or whole deer heads. Sample kits can be requested directly from Fish and Game by emailing your mailing address to: wildlifelab@idfg.idaho.gov

Samples or heads can be placed into several freezers located across the region:

Bonners Ferry : Far North Outfitters, 6791 S Main Street

Sagle : WaterLife Discovery Center, 1591 Lakeshore Drive

Plummer : Heyburn State Park, 57 Chatcolet Road

Kingston: Kwikstop Gas Station, 123 Stemm Loop

Hunters can also bring samples or deer, elk and moose heads into the Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d’Alene from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Although chronic wasting disease has never been detected in Idaho, the threat of it making it to Idaho is not something to be taken lightly.

Animals with CWD have been documented in Montana, Utah and Wyoming, and infected animals have been found close to the Idaho border. Libby, Montana, which is a short 22 mile jaunt east of the Idaho border, has confirmed white-tailed deer, moose and mule deer with CWD in recent years.

CWD is a threat to Idaho’s big game animals and the hunting opportunities they provide for sportsmen. Fish and Game needs to prevent CWD from entering the state and monitor for it within the state to ensure Idaho’s big game herds remain healthy and capable of providing hunting opportunities for sportsmen. CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose in North America. There is no live test or known cure for CWD.

For more information regarding CWD sampling, please contact your local Fish and Game regional office.