Plymouth Rock Offers Contactless Virtual Home Inspections to Policyholders via Plnar
By integrating Plnar in Plymouth Rock's claim system, desk adjusters can virtually be at loss sites within minutes of the first notice of loss, dramatically shortening cycle times...”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation today announced a new integration into Plymouth Rock's claims process that uses Plnar's artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality to enhance virtual claims adjusting. This integration empowers adjusters to virtually be at the loss site as a policyholder submits their claim, capturing critical claim information at the beginning of the claim process and enabling a true Self-Service claims experience.
— Andy Greff, CEO Plnar
Through this new integration, desk adjusters receive high resolution photos and 3-D diagrams of loss sites that have been automatically created by Plnar using photos uploaded from the policyholder’s smart devices. These highly detailed, photos and interactive digital diagrams of interior structures automatically and seamlessly import into claims estimating platforms to help adjusters quickly estimate repair costs without having to physically visit the loss site.
As Plymouth Rock Home’s Vice President of Claims Andrew Leeds puts it, “At Plymouth Rock, we’re always looking for ways to help our customers recover from their losses faster. In the past we’ve relied on physical inspections to gather the scope of loss and measurements of customers’ physical space. But, getting adjusters to customers’ homes takes time and isn’t the most convenient process for our customers who have busy lives. With Plnar, customers can gather the same information - with a high degree of precision - when it’s convenient for them. In many cases this means cutting the claim cycle time from days to hours. Everyone wins.”
The Plnar Snap app minimizes health risks and reduces travel expenses by eliminating the need to make an in-person home visit for certain types of claims.
“Plnar combines the latest in AI and augmented reality with technology that is becoming available in every household: smart devices,” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. “Plnar’s platform streamlines interior property claims for adjusters and claimants alike by enabling a self-service, digital claims process. By integrating Plnar in Plymouth Rock's claim system, desk adjusters can virtually be at loss sites within minutes of the first notice of loss, dramatically shortening cycle times and providing policyholders with first-class claims service.”
About Plymouth Rock
Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.6 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
