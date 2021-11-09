Submit Release
ADVISORY – NORVELT – FRIDAY - PennDOT to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony

Friday, PennDOT District 12 will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony along Route 981 in Norvelt, Pa., Westmoreland County. PennDOT officials will be joined by state legislators along with county and local officials. The ceremony will open the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project.

The Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project includes three sections along Route 981 beginning at the intersection of Routes 981 and 819 and finishes near the Westmoreland Airpark.

Information on project details, mapping, and schedules can be found at www.laurelvalleyproject.com.

WHAT: PennDOT hosting project groundbreaking. WHEN: November 12; 11 AM to 12 Noon WHERE: Mount Pleasant Little League Field     3912 Route 981     Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 GPS COORDINATES: N 40 12.059 W 079 29.849

MEDIA CONTACT:  Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135  cell: 724-323-7663

