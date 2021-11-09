Wolf Administration Highlights Anticipated Funding Through Federal Infrastructure Plan

11/09/2021 Harrisburg, PA -- Governor Tom Wolf today shared an overview of enhancements Pennsylvania anticipates receiving through the passage of President Joe Biden's bold, historic $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. "This comprehensive package will provide critical federal funding to Pennsylvania's infrastructure, support economic growth throughout the commonwealth, and provide stable, good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians," said Gov. Wolf. "Restoring the commonwealth's infrastructure has been a priority throughout my administration and I am grateful for President Biden's and our Democratic Congressional Delegation's shared vision and leadership on this important issue." Based on historical formula funding, the White House anticipates Pennsylvania receiving the following infrastructure improvements with federal funding: Repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians. Based on formula funding, Pennsylvania would expect to receive $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs.

Based on formula funding, Pennsylvania would expect to receive $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs. Improve health, sustainable transportation options. Through formula funding, Pennsylvania expects to receive $2.8 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the commonwealth.

Through formula funding, Pennsylvania expects to receive $2.8 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the commonwealth. Build a network of electronic vehicle (EV) chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options. Pennsylvania expects to receive $171 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network across the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania expects to receive $171 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network across the commonwealth. Help connect every Pennsylvanian to reliable high-speed internet. Pennsylvania will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the commonwealth, including providing access to the at least 394,000 Pennsylvanians who currently lack coverage. Additionally, 23 percent of Pennsylvanians will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

Pennsylvania will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the commonwealth, including providing access to the at least 394,000 Pennsylvanians who currently lack coverage. Additionally, 23 percent of Pennsylvanians will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access. Prepare more of our infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyber-attacks, and extreme weather events . Based on historical formula funding levels, Pennsylvanian will expect to receive $49 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $26 million to protect against cyber-attacks. Pennsylvanians will also benefit from the bill's historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.

. Based on historical formula funding levels, Pennsylvanian will expect to receive $49 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $26 million to protect against cyber-attacks. Pennsylvanians will also benefit from the bill's historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families. Deliver clean drinking water to Pennsylvanians . Based on the traditional state revolving fund formula, Pennsylvania will expect to receive $1.4 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean, safe drinking water throughout the commonwealth.

. Based on the traditional state revolving fund formula, Pennsylvania will expect to receive $1.4 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean, safe drinking water throughout the commonwealth. Improve commonwealth airports. Pennsylvania's airports expect to receive $355 million for infrastructure improvements over the next five years. "These critical investments, along with state-level solutions, will help close Pennsylvania's growing transportation funding gap, connect Pennsylvanians to opportunities and each other, and move our commonwealth forward," said. Gov. Wolf. "I look forward to the benefits this historic investment will provide in modernizing our infrastructure for the future of Pennsylvania." MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov # # #