Naropa University Launches Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Certificate
Naropa’s Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Certificate combines academic and clinical practice expertise with mindfulness and compassion training.
This new Certificate draws from our almost 50-year history of integrating academic study and contemplative disciplines as the foundation for training therapists, counselors and chaplains. ”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naropa University is pleased to announce the launch of a new Certificate in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies. Naropa’s Certificate is one of only a few university programs in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies available worldwide, and combines academic and clinical practice expertise with mindfulness and compassion training to provide an in-depth education in essential aspects of this emerging field.
— Charles G. Lief, Naropa President
This 200-hour non-degree, low-residency Certificate will provide post-graduate level training for advanced professionals working in relevant therapeutic areas, including mental health counseling, medicine, chaplaincy and social work. The program brings together contemplative practices and teachings, trauma-informed care, and spiritual integration to prepare trainees to skillfully navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy (PAT) with competency and integrity.
In collaboration with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Naropa was pleased to offer a stand-alone training course in MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy in 2020. This collaboration with MAPS will continue for Naropa’s new Certificate. Students will also gain foundational competencies in additional psychedelic therapy modalities, including the use of ketamine and psilocybin. Naropa’s program is further grounded in feminist, anti-oppression, and social justice perspectives, and includes extensive ethics and Right Use of Power™ training.
Following decades of suppression, a recent resurgence in science and research has demonstrated promising results for the use of psychedelic medicines in the treatment of severe PTSD, depression, end-of-life anxiety, addiction, and other mental health conditions. As a pioneer and current leader in the integration of contemplative training with counseling psychology, professional chaplaincy, eco-psychology and other therapeutic disciplines, Naropa is uniquely positioned to expand the unprecedented healing potential within this emerging field.
As Naropa President Charles Lief notes, “The effectiveness of the scientifically validated potential of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies is directly linked to the skill of the professionals who guide clients through the experience. Naropa University is well positioned to offer this new Certificate, which draws from our almost 50-year history of integrating academic study, community-based learning and contemplative disciplines as the foundation for training therapists, counselors and chaplains. Naropa graduates are sought after practitioners, and their impact on mental health care is internationally known. We are proud of our faculty and alumni who are making outstanding contributions to the field.”
Naropa’s Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Certificate is facilitated by the Naropa Center for Psychedelic Studies in partnership with Naropa Extended Campus. The Certificate program will formally open for applications on November 15, 2021, and the program will begin in March of 2022.
