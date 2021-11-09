Submit Release
Victor Cuevas, Founder of Griffin Crowd & Capital, Announces New Commercial Investment Funding Round

Victor Cuevas, CEO of Griffin Crowd & Capital

Crowdsourced funding for debt or equity offerings in commercial development and real estate.

DIAMOND BAR, CA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Griffin Crowd & Capital and its founder, Victor Cuevas, are pleased to announce an all-new commercial investment funding round, one geared toward equity or debt participation for existing properties and new development projects.

The fund will serve as an easy-to-find, one-stop platform which will make choosing an investment a seamless process. Cuevas and his company have brought together a group of experts, in conjunction with a network of professionals, to completely disrupt the industry. Additionally, the fund is open to international investors, from Asia and Latin America.

Seeking to make investing in real estate a simpler process, but also one that is much faster and a better overall experience, Griffin Crowd & Capital, is focused on the procurement of numerous real estate investment opportunities. The company has a unique focus on high-end multifamily units, commercial real estate and ground-up development for multifamily properties.

Cuevas is more than just a ‘mortgage guy’, as he has over 30 years of extensive commercial investment experience. He founded Griffin Crowd & Capital after having launched his first company in 1994, during a financial crisis, propelling it to success. He believes all investors should diversify their funds and always consider experience in choosing the right Investment Fund.

If clients are ready to take care of their respective futures, by investing in the present, they should contact Victor Cuevas and his team at Griffin Crowd & Capital.

About Victor Cuevas

Victor Cuevas is an industry professional with over 30 years of mortgage finance experience, including extensive knowledge in both residential and commercial properties. He is a successful serial entrepreneur with a multitude of accomplished companies and ventures. Among them, Victor built a mortgage empire, spanning 36 offices in several western and central states. He currently serves as the founder of Griffin Crowd & Capital, the next chapter in an already illustrious career. For more information, visit https://www.griffincrowdcapital.com

Victor Cuevas
Griffin Crowd & Capital
+1 213-757-5658
