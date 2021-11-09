Submit Release
WEBINAR: The Maine Seal of Biliteracy

On November 16th at 3pm, April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist, is hosting a webinar on the Maine Seal of Biliteracy.

Teachers, school counselors, and principals are welcome to attend. The webinar will describe the eligibility criteria and application process, as well as the benefits for students who earn the Seal of Biliteracy.

Register here, and contact April at april.perkins@maine.gov with any questions.

