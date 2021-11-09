21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Farragut-Hemphill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

9 November 2021

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill. Of the 25 applicants, 14 indicate they are female, 11 indicate they are male, and five report being minority applicants; seven presently work in the private sector and 18 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 48.2.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 25 applicants:

Monique D. Abby Seth A. Albin Lorne J. Baker Heather R. Cunningham Jason A. Denney Ellen W. Dunne Mondonna L. Ghasedi Peter W. Gullborg Bridget L. Halquist Nicole C. Hammer Ryan C. Hardy Matthew H. Hearne Heather S. Heffner Megan H. Julian John R. Lasater Erin M. Lueker Amanda B. McNelley Krista S. Peyton Ian C. Simmons Thomas D. Smith Dean A. Stark Matthew R. Waltz Natalie P. Warner D. Kimberly Whittle Nicole S. Zellweger

The commission expects to interview applicants for both this vacancy and the Lay associate circuit judge vacancy beginning at 9:30 a.m. December 1 and 2, 2021, in Room 381 of the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, in Clayton. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing are required. Immediately after the interviews for both vacancies conclude, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees for each vacancy to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees for each position.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chairman; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund; commission secretary.

