21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Farragut-Hemphill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
9 November 2021
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill. Of the 25 applicants, 14 indicate they are female, 11 indicate they are male, and five report being minority applicants; seven presently work in the private sector and 18 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 48.2.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 25 applicants:
Monique D. Abby
Seth A. Albin
Lorne J. Baker
Heather R. Cunningham
Jason A. Denney
Ellen W. Dunne
Mondonna L. Ghasedi
Peter W. Gullborg
Bridget L. Halquist
Nicole C. Hammer
Ryan C. Hardy
Matthew H. Hearne
Heather S. Heffner
Megan H. Julian
John R. Lasater
Erin M. Lueker
Amanda B. McNelley
Krista S. Peyton
Ian C. Simmons
Thomas D. Smith
Dean A. Stark
Matthew R. Waltz
Natalie P. Warner
D. Kimberly Whittle
Nicole S. Zellweger
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chairman; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund; commission secretary.
