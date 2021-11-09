SBVA Vice-Chairman Discusses Resolution Regarding Fort McClellan in Video to Veterans

State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) Vice-Chairman Scott Gedling released a message Monday to Veterans about the board’s recent resolution regarding Fort McClellan.

In the 2-minute video, Mr. Gedling acknowledges the support the SBVA has received since the resolution was passed on October 1 and explains that the resolution has only two goals: Establishing a health registry through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and, based on the findings, establishing presumptive service connection by passing legislation.

Fort McClellan has a well-documented history with toxic exposure. A 1998 report of a U.S. Army Environmental Center study noted the presence of dangerous contaminates. The report stated that an investigation and cleanup would be needed prior to transferring Fort McClellan’s property to the public domain. In 2005, the National Academy of Medicine recognized that both the groundwater and soil were contaminated.

Despite these findings, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does not acknowledge any adverse health conditions associated with service on Fort McClellan. Military and Veterans who served on Fort McClellan were also excluded from a class-action settlement between the City of Anniston and Monsanto Chemical Plant in 2003.

