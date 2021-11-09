Smarter AI Announces Update of AI Model for Driver Assistance
General Magic AI Dashcam ADAS 2.0 is now available in the AI Store™
We are always aiming to be the safest and most developed option on the market while running on lightweight hardware, which is why we are constantly adapting to client needs”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarter AI, a leader in AI cameras and enablement software, has launched its newest and best version yet from AI model partner General Magic. General Magic AI Dashcam ADAS 2.0 is available today with Smarter AI Dashcams and other leading AI camera systems based on the Smarter AI Platform.
“We are always aiming to be the safest and most developed option on the market while running on lightweight hardware, which is why we are constantly adapting to client needs,” says Job van Dijk, co-founder & business development director of General Magic. “We are confident that fleet operators will love the new and improved General Magic AI Dashcam 2.0 and all that comes with it.”
General Magic AI Dashcam 2.0 combines optimized and efficient neural networks and computer vision with sensor fusion for more precise driver assistance & training features:
* Forward Collision Warning
* Headway Warning
* Lane Departure Warning
* * Pedestrian Collision Warning
Traffic Sign Recognition
Precision ADAS enables trusted data and decisions for:
* Fleet operators to monitor and improve regulatory compliance, efficiency, and driver safety.
* City planners to understand pedestrian and traffic behavior to make informed decisions to improve the environment, local economies, transportation systems, and public safety.
* Automotive OEMs to improve regulatory compliance and driving safety.
“I’m really pleased to see how fleet operators can improve their operations with General Magic AI Dashcam ADAS 2.0 and Smarter AI Platform. Fleet operators are finally able to configure an ADAS system for their specific needs,” says Claude Hocheurtiner, Smarter AI’s director of products and data.
Smarter AI enables camera users to download AI models like apps on a phone. Smarter AI is supported by the AI Store™, the company’s growing ecosystem of AI developers and models, including cabin monitoring, driver assistance, driver ID, and driver monitoring. Smarter AI APIs enable integration with legacy devices, sensors and systems, including fleet management, telematics, and video telematics systems.
Smarter AI supports new and legacy cameras with Smarter AI Dashcams, Smarter AI Gateways, and other leading AI camera systems powered by the Smarter AI Platform.
To learn more about Smarter AI and its offerings, please visit https://smarterai.camera/.
About Smarter AI
AI is transforming CCTV cameras and their use cases. Because each use case requires unique AI models and programming, Smarter AI software-defined cameras:
Download AI models like apps on a phone, and are
Supported by AI Store™, our growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, to
Enable any camera network with precision AI for trusted data and decisions.
Smarter AI has been deployed by carriers, device makers, and service providers to millions of endpoints worldwide. More information is available at https://smarterai.camera.
About General Magic
General Magic is a leader in artificial intelligence and deep learning for vehicles and vehicle fleets. General Magic helps fleet operators to improve driver safety, resolve incidents, and save money on insurance. More information at https://generalmagic.com, and https://www.generalmagic.com/ai-dashcam/.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
