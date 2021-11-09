Sun Acquisitions Announces the Sale of a Niche Machine Part Manufacturer
Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a niche machine part manufacturer, National Bushing & Manufacturing Corp.
Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a niche machine part manufacturer, National Bushing & Manufacturing Corp., located in the Northern Chicago suburbs.
Founded in 1975, National Bushing & Manufacturing Corp. is a well-established metal manufacturer of precision drill bushings, spacers, inserts, buttons and more. The company boasts a solid reputation in the CNC industry, especially for their quality of manufacturing and customer service. They use current high-speed turning machines (CNC) and employ a “lights out” technology to maintain their competitive edge. Their products are used in commercial trucks, construction, printing, and food service equipment.
National Bushing & Manufacturing Corp. presents major growth opportunities for the new ownership to continue growth, including: diversified products offerings, increasing sales staff, implement new marketing strategies, and promotion of new laser engraving service.
Through the confidential marketing of the business, Sun Acquisitions generated over 90 interested buyers, in only three months, which led to six final offers to purchase National Bushing & Manufacturing Corp. from its previous ownership. The business was acquired by a strategic buyer to add to their own manufacturing operation.
Ken Kurtz was the lead advisor and managed all aspects of this client engagement. Ken is a Senior Advisor with Sun Acquisitions with significant deal making and negotiation experience within the manufacturing industry. After the sale of the business, Domenic Rinaldi, Sun Acquisitions’ Managing Partner, stated, “We were pleased to deliver a successful deal to our client in under three months from listing to closing. This deal marks a record for our company, as the closing process took 30 days.”
About Sun Acquisitions:
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held companies. Our professionals have significant deal experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled over 400 transactions across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.
