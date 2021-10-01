THREE NORTH AMERICAN SUBSIDIARIES OF MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL GROUP ANNOUNCING REBRANDING
We are excited of what the future holds for ENGS and our family of companies here in the United States and globally.”ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi HC Capital (U.S.A.) Inc., ENGS Commercial Finance Co. and Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc., the North American commercial finance subsidiaries of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (“Mitsubishi HC Capital”), are announcing rebranding their trade name following the birth of Mitsubishi HC Capital by the merger through the business integration between Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited and Hitachi Capital Corporation on April 1, 2021. Mitsubishi HC Capital group is one of the largest global non- bank finance companies in term of both its size and business domains, with nearly 9.5 trillion Japanese Yen* of total assets, and nearly 9,000 employees.
— Craig Weinewuth, President & CEO of ENGS Commercial Finance Co.
The Mitsubishi HC Capital group including North American subsidiaries will deliver enhanced capabilities to serve the changing asset and financing needs of its customers and local communities in countries and regions across the world and utilize its expanding scale and built-up capital to develop into a company that can provide solutions to modern business challenges.
• Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (U.S.A.) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital, has announced on July 1, 2021, that effective that date the company will operate under the new name of Mitsubishi HC Capital (U.S.A.) Inc. (“Mitsubishi HC Capital (U.S.A.)”)
• ENGS Commercial Finance Co. (“ENGS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital, announced that it will continue to operate as ENGS Commercial Finance Co., a member of Mitsubishi HC Capital Group.
• Hitachi Capital America Corp. (“HCA”), announced that effective October 1, 2021 it has changed its name to Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc. (“Mitsubishi HC Capital America”). Also, HCA’s wholly owned subsidiary Hitachi Capital Canada Corp. has changed its name to Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, Inc. effective October 1, 2021.
• There are no changes in the ownership or management structure of any of the above companies. Also, these entities will continue to operate independent of one another while future strategies are assessed.
Through combining and leveraging each company’s strengths, Mitsubishi HC Capital (U.S.A.), ENGS Commercial Finance and Mitsubishi HC Capital America will aim to develop an advanced asset business beyond the framework of the leasing business and create social value with a pioneering spirit in countries and regions across the world.
Koichi Kusunoki, President of Mitsubishi HC Capital (U.S.A.) Inc., said, “We changed our name in July 2021 to align with the newly rebranded parent and have continued to provide the same value-added and bespoke solutions that our customers have come to expect from us. We are excited to be part of Mitsubishi HC Capital group’s U.S. equipment finance family and looking forward to delivering more value to our customers by leveraging our combined strengths.”
Craig Weinewuth, President and CEO of ENGS Commercial Finance Co., said, “At ENGS Commercial Finance Co., our focus and commitment of leading with our FINTECH platform and the highest level of service to our vendors and customers is the priority. The expertise, resources, and positive reputation that Mitsubishi HC Capital America and Mitsubishi HC Capital (U.S.A.) bring will allow us to collectively deliver expanded offerings and enhance our respective brands. We are excited of what the future holds for ENGS and our family of companies here in the United States and globally.”
Ryan Collison, President and CEO of Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc., said, “At Mitsubishi HC Capital America, we are committed to providing high-value financing solutions to our customers. By leveraging the expertise and resources of ENGS and Mitsubishi HC Capital (U.S.A.), we now have a broader array of capabilities to offer. Also, we remain committed to maintaining the same relationships and delivering the same high-quality services as we always have.”
ENGS Commercial Finance Co.
ENGS Commercial Finance Co.
+1 800-680-3002
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn