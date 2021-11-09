WAKE UP Film Wins BEST PICTURE and BEST ACTOR Awards at 2021 SUNSCREEN FILM FESTIVAL
WAKE UP from filmmaker Janet Craig Wins Best Picture and Best Actor at 2021 Sunscreen Film Festival West
WAKE UP makes World Premiere at 2021 Sunscreen Film Festival West; Filmmaker Janet Craig (kneeling) with Cast & Crew celebrate at the red carpet event on November 6, 2021
World Premiere from filmmaker Janet Craig also earns 4 additional Award nominations as it sets out to raise awareness on sex trafficking of foster youth.HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAKE UP, an independent film based on true stories of child sex trafficking, wins Best Picture and Best Actor (O’Shay Neal) at the 2021 Sunscreen Film Festival West in Hermosa Beach on November 6th.
The film also received nominations for Best Director (Janet Craig), Best Cinematographer (Mark David), Best Actor (David Gridley) and Best Composer (George Gabriel).
The festival marked the World Premiere of WAKE UP, a thriller designed to raise community awareness on trafficking, especially about the targeted victimization of youths in foster care, and to promote prevention.
Director-Producer Janet Craig, who received a standing ovation from the audience, explains “Sex trafficking is modern day slavery. We are working to end this scourge that preys on vulnerable children, especially youths in foster care. We are pleased the film has received such a positive reception.”
WAKE UP tells the story of a quiet community rocked when a pair of foster youth are targeted and taken by a sex trafficking ring.
Prominent human trafficking survivor and outspoken advocate Rachel Thomas, delivers an essential message at the end of the film about the widespread reality of sex trafficking in America.
A national big city tour with special screenings of WAKE UP will kick-off in January to coincide with Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. At each event, two producers of WAKE UP, who themselves are foster moms, will recognize organizations that serve survivors of trafficking and operate prevention programs. Audience members are encouraged to support these organizations. In Los Angeles, the producers of WAKE UP will recognize the nonprofits ZOE (gozoe.org), Raising Hope (raisinghope.org), and Forever Found (foreverfound.org).
For additional information, visit: OfficialWakeUpMovie.com
