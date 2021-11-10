Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea Spreads Cheer with Limited-Time Holiday Menu

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea launches new 2021 holiday menu Fairgrounds Cordial Cortado and Mayan Mocha Holiday Menu Items Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea Opens First Location In Chicago's River North Neighborhood

The delicious sweet and savory holiday menu launches nationwide and in conjunction with first River North grand opening beginning November 10

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea is excited to announce the launch of a new, limited-time holiday menu. Highlighting iconic seasonal flavors such as cherry cordial, decadent cookie butter and peppermint, Fairgrounds is spreading cheer with a variety of delicious drinks and bites throughout the holidays. Fairgrounds is introducing a line-up of five new holiday-inspired menu items beginning November 10, 2021.

“The holidays are a magical time to gather, build memories with our loved ones, and share delicious food and drink. At our cafes we strive to capture a sense of wonder, excitement, and the joy of discovery,” said Michael Schultz, Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea Founder & CEO.

Known for bringing a variety of the nation’s finest craft coffee roasters and specialty teas together under one roof (think: Verve, Colectivo, Counter Culture), Fairgrounds is redefining the coffeehouse experience with more options than ever.

Fairgrounds Holiday 2021 Limited-Time Menu includes:

• Cordial Cortado: Rich espresso melted with a delectable cherry cordial makes for a juicy explosion of flavor in every sip.

• Mayan Mocha: The sweetness of the Abuelita drinking chocolate and brown sugar plays off the spicy notes of the cinnamon, nutmeg and chile. This drink will definitely keep one warm as the first frost hits and the world around us turns to ice and snow.

• Hot Chocolate Flight: A taste one, taste all hot chocolatey bliss for the holiday season! With this, our guests have the opportunity to choose between four different hot chocolate options.

• Roasted Chestnut Cookie Butter Toast (V): This toast is just the type of sweetness everyone craves during this time of year. Warm, diced apples on top of decadent cookie butter topped with roasted chestnut crumble.

• Whole Latke Love: Traditional potato pancakes meet a chili oil smoked salmon paired with a dill crema.

The new holiday menu introduction coincides with the official grand opening of the coffee shop’s first location in Chicago’s River North neighborhood and ninth cafe across the nation.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the River North community and look forward to continuing our expansion as a company into these great neighborhoods,” said Michael Schultz, Founder and CEO of Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 marks the grand opening of the new River North Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea location at 306 W. Erie Street (at the corner of Erie and Franklin). The Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea menu includes craft coffee, tea, colorful elixirs, chef-driven breakfast and lunch items, and convenient grab-and-go fare. The cafe will be open Monday – Friday from 6:30AM – 6PM, and Saturday – Sunday from 7AM – 6PM. In addition to the new location opening, the cafe is also featuring a new line-up of craft coffee roasters, each selected for their taste as well as their philanthropic efforts and local community involvement.

ABOUT FAIRGROUNDS CRAFT COFFEE & TEA

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is a first-of-its-kind destination that brings a variety of the nation’s finest craft roasters and specialty teas together under one roof, redefining the coffeehouse experience with more options than ever. Fairgrounds currently operates nine locations in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Dallas. It’s pioneering coffee and tea program offers the discovery of a dozen craft roasters from across the country, along with an equally inventive tea line up. Tasting and exploration are encouraged, with a menu of coffee flights, colorful elixirs, and a wide selection of cold brews, kombuchas, draft lattes and sparkling teas served on tap; as well as fresh matcha whipped-to-order. Fairgrounds also prepares house made, chef-driven breakfast and lunch, and offers convenient grab-and-go faire. Fairgrounds is powered by Infuse Hospitality, an innovative food and beverage management company committed to creating best-in-class hospitality experiences throughout North America. For more on Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea, please visit https://www.fairgrounds.cafe and follow us on Instagram.