Reiners Bar and Game Room to Open at Graduate Providence

The concept opening August 31st will bring a new sports-inspired destination to downtown Providence, Rhode Island

Reiners will be a fantastic addition to Graduate Providence. We are thrilled to provide guests, locals and students with a distinct new restaurant and experience within our historic hotel. ” — Scott Williams, General Manager of Graduate Providence

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graduate Hotels® is thrilled to share that Reiners Bar and Game Room, a first-of-its-kind sports-inspired eatery, will open its doors on August 31, 2021 on the ground floor of Graduate Providence, located at the corner of Dorrance and Washington in downtown Providence.

Boasting two Topgolf® Swing Suites® and outfitted with 10 TVs, Reiners will treat guests to an immersive sports experience and exciting place to socialize. The menu will feature a combination of local cuisine and seafood favorites as well as elevated pub fare to enjoy while watching a game or gathering with friends and family. The beverage program will offer classic artisan cocktails, flavorful wine varietals, and a rotating selection of craft beer available on tap.

“Reiners will be a fantastic addition to Graduate Providence,” said Scott Williams, General Manager of Graduate Providence. “We are thrilled to provide guests, locals and students with a distinct new restaurant and experience within our historic hotel. The team has built an incredibly unique offering here that we feel confident the community will enjoy for generations to come.”

“Providence is such an energetic, vibrant and active community, and we are delighted to open a restaurant that exudes that same energy,” said Michael Schultz, Founder and CEO of Infuse Hospitality. “Reiners is a sports-lovers dream, bringing an inviting, playful, interactive experience and deliciously fun gathering spot for the community and guests of the Graduate Providence.”

The Reiners name pays homage to the historic Reiners drugstore, which was a community staple dating back to the early 1900s and held the same footprint. The restaurant’s decor is reminiscent of an iconic golf clubhouse from a popular ‘80s flick, complete with plaid and wood accents throughout, bringing character and a hint of nostalgia to this new establishment.

Reiners is the second restaurant to open at the Graduate Providence, joining the all-day cafe Poindexter Coffee. Opened in tandem with the hotel’s launch in 2019, Poindexter has continued to be a favorite among hotel guests and the community for grab-and-go coffee and light bites.

Reiners Bar and Game Room is opening in partnership with Graduate Hotels, a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns in the U.S. and U.K., and Infuse Hospitality, a food and beverage management company that develops and manages best-in-class hospitality amenities. For more information about Reiners and Graduate Providence, please visit graduatehotels.com/providence or follow on Instagram. For more information on Infuse Hospitality, please visit InfuseHospitality.com or follow us on Instagram.

Reiners Bar and Game Room, Open Monday-Thursday 4pm-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-12pm and Sunday 11am-11pm

11 Dorrance Street

Providence, RI 02903

About Graduate Hotels®

Graduate Hotels is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns in the U.S. and U.K. Each hotel pays homage to the heritage of its unique town through cultural nods to the local community. Launched in 2014, there are currently 30 hotels across the U.S., two U.K. properties, and an additional five hotels set to open by the end of 2022. Graduate Hotels is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a Chicago-based vertically integrated real estate developer, owner and operator, founded by Ben Weprin in 2008. For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.

About Infuse Hospitality

Infuse Hospitality is an innovative food and beverage management company that creates best-in-class experiences, servicing more than 25 million square feet of hospitality space throughout North America. Founded in 2016 by Michael Schultz, Infuse brings industry-leading expertise to create completely customized hospitality solutions for all. From full-service restaurants to bespoke bars, craft cafes and expansive amenity floors, Infuse Hospitality is a one-stop solution for the best in specialty food and beverage. Infuse provides a full scope of management services for office buildings, hotels, universities and a multitude of other retail and commercial properties, offering the unique proposition that whatever their partners can dream, they can do. The Infuse Hospitality portfolio includes its first brick and mortar concept, Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea, a one-of-a-kind destination that brings a variety of the finest craft coffee roasters and specialty teas under one roof, redefining the coffeehouse experience with more options than ever. For more information, visit www.infusehospitality.com and follow us on Instagram.