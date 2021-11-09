MDA Advises Farmers with Ties to Pipeline Foods, LLC to File Claims

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is issuing an advisory to farmers who have conducted business with Pipeline Foods, LLC based in Fridley, Minn. The company announced on July 8, 2021, it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The MDA is encouraging anyone who has not received payment for grain or who had grain stored at any of Pipeline Foods’ facilities located in Minnesota to submit a bond claim with the Department.

The facility, in accordance with the law, held a $500,000 bond with the Department to help grain sellers and depositors mitigate any losses. To submit a claim, a farmer will need do the following steps:

Complete a Grain Bond Proof of Claim Form. This can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/grain. Include supporting evidence. This is including but not limited to scale tickets, purchase agreements, purchase receipts, non-sufficient funds checks, contracts, warehouse receipts, assembly sheets, etc. Send in the form and supporting evidence by email to grain@state.mn.us or mail to: Minnesota Department of Agriculture Fruit Vegetable & Grain Unit 625 North Robert St. St Paul, MN 55155

Farmers should submit a claim as soon as possible. The deadline for claims is January 4, 2022.

The MDA will review all submitted claims, associated paperwork, internal documents, and records from inspector visits to determine which claims are valid. In the case of multiple valid claims, a pro-rated share is calculated and dispersed.

Questions on grain bond claim process can be directed to Christine Mader at 651-201-6620 or Christine.Mader@state.mn.us, or Nick Milanowski at 651-201-6076 or Nicholas.Milanowski@state.mn.us.

More information on Pipeline Foods’ bankruptcy can be found on the MDA website at: www.mda.state.mn.us/pipelinefoods.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us