Winners Announced for 2025 Cream of the Crop Awards

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop Awards for Farm to School and Early Care. This new contest recognizes K-12 school districts, early care centers, and family day cares that go above and beyond to promote and serve foods grown and raised by Minnesota farmers and producers.

This year’s winners have earned the title of Cream of the Crop in their respective categories:

School District of the Year: Minneapolis Public Schools

Family Daycare of the Year: Little Skeeters Daycare (Bagley, MN)

“Minnesota continues to lead the way in farm to school, creating stronger connections between local farms, classrooms, and communities.” says MDA Commissioner, Thom Petersen. “We’re proud to recognize the schools and early care providers that are making local food a vital part of how we nourish students and invest in resilient local economies that support small family farms.”

Applicants were asked to share details about their local purchasing practices, how they promote and educate students about local foods, and how they engage with the broader community through events and activities. In their application, Cream of the Crop School District of the Year winner, Minneapolis Public Schools, highlighted their long-standing commitment with farm to school. “We have sourced farm-direct items from hundreds of producers since our program began in 2013. We anticipate spending more than $500,000 on Minnesota-grown produce, grains, beans, and proteins again next school year. This locally grown food is served in entrées, sides, and salad bars in more than 60 cafeterias throughout our district.”

Farm to School programming reaches beyond K–12 classrooms, extending into early care and family day care centers across Minnesota. Merry Charles, owner of Cream of the Crop Family Daycare of the Year, Little Skeeters Daycare in Bagley, MN, said that “children in my daycare learn everyday about good nutrition. They plant and grow all their own vegetables and this year we will be planting fruit trees. We make jams, jellies, and they freeze all the vegetables that we grow.”

In addition to the top awards, several schools and daycare providers were honored with Outstanding in the Field recognition at three levels:

Golden Drumstick Honors

ISD 196 – Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley

Mesabi East School District (Aurora, MN)

Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center (Bemidji, MN)

Roseville Area Schools

Love and Laughter Family Child Care (Anoka, MN)

Silver Squash Honors

Foley Area Schools

Holy Rosary School (Detroit Lakes, MN)

Cannon Falls Area Schools

Bronze Berry Honors

White Bear Lake Area Schools

Winona Area Public Schools

Holdingford Public Schools

Winners of the Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop School District and Family Day Care of the Year will each receive exclusive rights to use the Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop branding for the award year, along with a commemorative plaque. Outstanding in the Field honorees will receive exclusive rights to use the Minnesota Grown Outstanding in the Field branding for the award year and a signed certificate. To learn more about the Cream of the Crop Awards, visit the contest website.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the MDA to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. The program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other producers of agricultural products for over 40 years. Development of the Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop Awards was supported by a Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant from the USDA.

