ePROMIS releases ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud - An Innovative Cloud Platform
Started as a company providing accounting software, ePROMIS has now evolved into a leading enterprise software provider serving the needs of different industries for enterprises, and conglomerates”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the world faces unprecedented challenges of working from home, ePROMIS recently announced the release of its FutureGen Enterprise SaaS for all its customers.
— Mathews Mathew
ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud is an all-in-one software that helps organizations manage everything from one place. Plus, it makes scaling the business easy.
ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise SaaS components include ERP, EAM, HCM, CRM, CAFM, marketing automation, eCommerce, website builder, customer service, project cost management, collaboration apps, B2B & B2C Management and more in One Single interface and access.
ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud is the World’s 1st Enterprise and Mobile Platform. Access the entire features and functionalities of our enterprise solution from any device, anytime and from anywhere.
Learn more about a few Futuristic Features of ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5xHSi3KLVY
So, whether one wants to manage an increasing workforce, multiple manufacturing units, real-estate properties, promote a business, collaborate with vendors, or track finances, ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud has a solution.
ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud is tailor-made for large enterprises and growing companies. The platform offers extensive customizable options and best-in-class capabilities by embedding all the departments into a single business-wide software suite.
“Our new ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud helps businesses simplify operations with centralized data management and maximize potential sales,” Shijilesh Cherrot, CTO of ePROMIS Solutions.
For manufacturers, ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise SaaS streamlines warehouse management and automatically creates corresponding purchase and sales orders of raw materials. Similarly, for the sales team, ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise SaaS offers complete prospect details in one place, enabling them to create hyper-personalized offers to increase conversions.
“Started as a company to supply accounting software to small businesses, ePROMIS has now evolved to a leading enterprise management software provider catering to the needs of different industries, functions, and departments for medium, large enterprises, and conglomerates,” said Matthews Matthew, founder, and CEO of ePROMIS.
About ePROMIS:
ePROMIS is one of the leading enterprise solutions providers in the world. Established in 1981, ePROMIS provides cloud, mobile, and web-based enterprise software platforms and solutions globally. ePROMIS has now built "THE FIRST OF ITS KIND" cloud platform with business applications including ERP, HCM, CRM, EAM, CAFM, B2B & B2C Management, and many others under ONE SINGLE PLATFORM accessible from any devices including PC, laptops tablets, and smartphones at any time.
ePROMIS Marcom
ePROMIS Solutions
info@epromis.com
Futuristic Features of ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud