ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App: A New Era in Business Management | Available Now on App Stores Globally

We are excited to be at the forefront as the World's 1st Comprehensive Platform transitioning to mobile, spearheading true digital transformation in the business world”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ePROMIS, renowned for its innovation in enterprise software solutions, today unveiled the ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App. Breaking new ground in the realm of mobile ERP, this app delivers an all-encompassing suite of business management tools, now within reach globally via major app stores.
— Mathews Mathew, CEO & Managing Director, ePROMIS Solutions
Experience the ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App - Introduction Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKmsymPa4dY
The ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Platform is acclaimed for its unified approach to managing business operations, boasting over 100 enterprise applications. This extensive array spans across ERP, CRM, HCM, EAM, and beyond, all unified by advanced automation, tailored workflows, and a state-of-the-art analytics and business intelligence engine. This platform is the driving force behind enhanced operational efficiency and improved decision-making processes in organizations.
Key Highlights of the ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Platform:
• Advanced Collaboration: Offers extensive integrations with various marketplaces, serving both B2B and B2C sectors.
• Unmatched Security: Adheres to both global and local standards, providing a secure and trustworthy operational environment.
• Global Compatibility: Tailored for a variety of business requirements, accommodating multi-entity, multi-industry, multilingual, multi-currency, and multi-channel operations.
Introducing the ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App:
• Real-time Connectivity: Ensures continuous access to business operations from anywhere.
• Enhanced Productivity: Facilitates immediate access to critical data, aiding prompt decision-making.
• Mobile CRM: Streamlines customer relationship management directly from your mobile device.
• Inventory Management: Simplifies the tracking and management of inventory.
• Expense Management: Offers real-time tracking and management of expenses.
• Comprehensive Reporting: Provides instant access to vital business analytics and insights.
What Sets the ePROMIS Mobile App Apart: Unlike standard mobile applications with limited capabilities, the ePROMIS app encapsulates a full range of enterprise applications, offering a holistic and all-encompassing solution for business management.
Mathews Mathew, Founder, CEO & Managing Director of ePROMIS, remarked, "We are excited to be at the forefront as the World's First Comprehensive Platform transitioning to mobile, spearheading true digital transformation in the business world. The ePROMIS Mobile App is distinctive, offering a complete suite of business applications, and enabling seamless management of business operations from anywhere."
Availability: The ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store, bringing an unmatched level of convenience and adaptability to businesses around the globe.
For more information about ePROMIS and its suite of enterprise solutions, visit the ePROMIS Official Website - https://epromis.com.
About ePROMIS: ePROMIS Solutions Inc. is a leader in the global enterprise software industry, committed to operational excellence. ePROMIS offers a diverse range of products and services designed to streamline processes, enhance productivity, and promote growth, serving a multitude of industries worldwide.
Media Contact: ePROMIS Marcom ePROMIS Solutions Email: info@epromis.com
SOURCE: ePROMIS Solutions
ePROMIS Marcom
ePROMIS Solutions
+1 832-551-1144
info@epromis.com
