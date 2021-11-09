S.C. Department of Education Invites the Public to Review Proposed Instructional Materials and Textbooks

The South Carolina Department of Education invites the public to review textbooks and instructional materials that have been proposed for use in South Carolina’s public schools. The materials will be on display at fifteen locations as well as online from November 9 to December 9 with instructions for submitting comments available at each site.

"South Carolina students, families, educators, and communities are invited and strongly encouraged to review and provide feedback on the materials proposed for use in classrooms across our state," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "It is imperative that South Carolinians make their voices heard in this important process."

The proposed materials are based off South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards and Career and Technical Education (CTE) course standards (CTE Course Standards) were chosen in accordance with State Board of Education (SBE) Regulation 43-70 which tasks Instructional Materials Review Panels to evaluate all items offered for adoption before putting them forth for a 30 day public review period. At the culmination of the review periods, the materials and textbook will be submitted to the SBE for consideration at their December 14, 2021 meeting along with public comments received from the review process. The SBE will then make a final determination on adopting the instructional materials. Subject Areas

Anatomy and Physiology, 9–12

Astronomy, 9–12

Earth Science, 9–12

Economics and Personal Finance, 9–12 and Advanced Placement

Environmental Science, 9–12 and Advanced Placement

Human Geography and Advanced Placement

Marine Science, 9–12

Psychology and Advanced Placement

Science 6–8

Science K–5

Social Studies, Grade 6

Social Studies, K–2 and 4–5

Sociology, 9–12

South Carolina History, Grade 8

U.S. Government and Advanced Placement

U.S. History and Constitution and Advanced Placement

Career and Technical Education Areas

Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Courses

Advanced Computer Repair and Service

Advanced Principles of Public Health

Building Construction Cluster 1, 2, 3, 4

Business Data Application

Business Finance

Business Law and Advanced Business Law

Computer Forensics

Cyber Security Fundamentals and Advanced Cyber Security

Diesel Engine Technology 1, 2, 3, 4

Digital Literacy, 6–8

Digital Media Marketing

Discovering Computer Science, 9–12

Electricity 1, 2, 3, 4

Family and Consumer Sciences 1, 2

Foods and Nutrition 1, 2

Foundations and Advanced Animation

Foundations of Public Health

Fundamentals of Business, Marketing, and Finance

Fundamentals of Project Management

Game Design and Development

Global Business

Google Applications

HVAC Technology 1, 2, 3, 4

Interior Design 1, 2

Machine Tool Technology 1, 2, 3, 4

Marketing

Marketing Management

Masonry 1, 2, 3, 4

Parenting Education 1, 2

Pharmacology for Medical Careers

Plumbing 1, 2, 3, 4

Workplace Communications

Virtual Public Review

The SCDE will post the public the links to digitally access the instructional materials on our website beginning November 9, 2021.

College or University Campus Locations for Public Review