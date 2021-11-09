JQ Medical, Specialty Supplier of Diabetes Devices, Recognizes National Diabetes Month 2021
Customer care team spotlights education during nationwide awareness month
“Our patients and their caregivers are our top priority. We’re committed to providing exceptional service to our patients every day to help them live their lives to the fullest.” ”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JQ Medical, the specialty supplier of diabetes devices, supplies, and accessories for nearly 30 years, recognizes National Diabetes Month 2021. National Diabetes Month is a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to diabetes. The 2021 awareness campaign is focused on prediabetes and preventing diabetes.
— Jon Zalk, CEO of JQ Medical.
“At JQ Medical, our patients, their caregivers, and their health care providers are our top priority. While November is National Diabetes Month, we’re committed to providing exceptional service and care to our patients every day to help them live their lives to the fullest,” said Jon Zalk, CEO of JQ Medical. “We’re excited to launch new programs, initiatives, and technologies in the coming weeks and months to provide an even better experience for our patients.”
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 in 3 U.S. adults have prediabetes—that’s 88 million people—but the majority of people don’t know they have it. Moreover, more than 34 million people in the United States have diabetes, and 1 in 5 of them don’t know they have it. Those who are unaware that they have diabetes are susceptible to health risks that poorly managed blood sugar can pose. For this reason, National Diabetes Month is a critically important awareness event.
Diabetes affects everyone, but it disproportionately affects black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities. The CDC reports that the prevalence of diabetes diagnoses is 14.7% among American Indians/Alaska Natives, nearly double that of white people (7.5 %) in the United States. Diabetes has also been diagnosed in 12.5 % of Hispanic people, 11.7 % of non-Hispanic black people, and 9.2 % of non-Hispanic Asian people. Awareness and early detection are key for all persons at risk.
Providing customer service and specialty diabetes care since 1994, JQ Medical supports those with diabetes by simplifying their daily healthcare routine by ensuring they have the products they need for their optimum health.
About JQ Medical
Established in 1994, JQ Medical is a family-owned business founded by Jan Quiqley, a single mother who was herself managing Diabetes. Ms. Quigley created JQ Medical to provide a caring community for all those dealing with diabetes. JQ Medical is a specialty supplier of diabetes devices, supplies and accessories, and provides their patients with a full array of additional products for ostomy, incontinence, wound care, compression therapy, women’s care, mobility, and more. JQ Medical patients can expect seamless insurance verification, swift product delivery to their home or office, and a deeply knowledgeable team committed to providing truly exceptional patient care. For more information, contact JQ Medical:
