NDCS announces new warden at TSCI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-126)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

November 9, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that Craig Gable has been appointed warden of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). Craig replaces Todd Wasmer who will become the assistant warden at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC).

“Craig brings the leadership perspective and approach we need at TSCI. He has been about transformation throughout his career and has moved through the ranks at several facilities,” said Director Frakes. “Craig is unshakable in his commitment to quality and models the agency’s values.”

Craig started his career with NDCS in 2011 as a correctional officer. He has since held the ranks of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, intelligence captain, and assistant warden. He has worked at TSCI, the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP), the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF), and DEC.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska – Omaha and a master’s degree in public administration from Bellevue University.

###