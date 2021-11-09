Submit Release
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market grow at CAGR of 6.9% | Qualiket Research

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market

Qualiket Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market is estimated to grow from USD 247.5 million in 2020 to USD 434.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide (INO), a minimally invasive therapy, is being investigated for the treatment of diseases linked with reversible pulmonary vasoconstriction and pulmonary hypertension in children and adults. Some of the advantages of INO over other medications include improved safety and efficacy, a rapid offset of action, less toxicity, a high concentration of drug at the target organ, avoidance of systemic adverse reactions, and a lower dose of medication.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF), Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure (AHRF), others. Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF) segment has largest market share during the forecast period. This disease is most commonly seen in pre-term and near-term infants as a result of underlying diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis, persistent pulmonary hypertension, and others.

COVID-19 Impact on the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market

January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of worldwide significance. COVID-19 has affected approximately 210 nations worldwide. Because inhaled nitric oxide has antiviral properties and improves oxygenation, it is now being studied as an experimental treatment for COVID-19. It is also useful in preventing illness among healthcare personnel on the front lines of the pandemic.

Furthermore, iNO is used to treat pulmonary hypertension, ARDS, and other respiratory disorders, and numerous randomized clinical trials are currently underway to evaluate the effect of inhaled nitric oxide in COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share According to Matthew Diamond's 2020 article, the incidence of ARDS in the United States ranges from 64.2 to 78.9 cases/100,000 person-years. 25% of ARDS cases are initially classed as mild, with the remaining 75% classified as moderate or severe. However, one-third of mild cases advance to moderate or severe disease.

Furthermore, the frequency of asthma was highest among workers in the healthcare and social support profession, with 8.8 % of workers reporting having asthma at the time of the study.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems market analysis Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Getinge; Vero Biotech; LINDE; Beyond Air; NU MED; Bellerophon Therapeutics; Air Liquide Healthcare; Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation

By Application
• Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF)
• Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure (AHRF)
• Others

By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa

