Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,627 in the last 365 days.

2021-11-08 11:42:03.687 $100,000 Top Prize Won on Missouri Lottery Scratchers Ticket

2021-11-08 11:42:03.687

Story Photo

A St. Charles County resident has claimed one of six $100,000 top prizes on the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 8334 Highway N, in Lake St. Louis.

The prize was claimed at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Nov. 3.

“$100,000 Break the Bank” is a $5 game with more than $14.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four other top prizes of $100,000 and four $20,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2021-11-08 11:42:03.687 $100,000 Top Prize Won on Missouri Lottery Scratchers Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.