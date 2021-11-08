2021-11-08 11:42:03.687 $100,000 Top Prize Won on Missouri Lottery Scratchers Ticket

2021-11-08 11:42:03.687

A St. Charles County resident has claimed one of six $100,000 top prizes on the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 8334 Highway N, in Lake St. Louis.

The prize was claimed at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Nov. 3.

“$100,000 Break the Bank” is a $5 game with more than $14.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four other top prizes of $100,000 and four $20,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.