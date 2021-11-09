VSP news release // voyeurism and disseminating explicit images without consent
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B104186
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East (Westminster)
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: Summer and Fall, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon VT
VIOLATION: 1 count of Voyeurism; 2 counts of Disseminating Explicit Images Without Consent
ACCUSED: Nicholas W. Lyon
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon VT
VICTIM: Adult female
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9-22-21 Vermont State Police began an investigation after an adult female reported that a male (Nicholas Lyon) sent her a photo of an intimate area of her own body, and the female was unaware that Lyon previously took this photo of her. During the investigation, Lyon sent this same female another different explicit photo of an intimate area of her body, in October.
The investigation determined that Lyon used a camera on his cell phone to capture images of intimate areas of the victim's body when she was unaware and not consenting to these photos being taken. Months after these photos were taken, Lyon twice sent these photos to the victim, who contacted law enforcement upon receiving the first photo.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-21-21
COURT: Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690