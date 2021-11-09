VSP news release // voyeurism and disseminating explicit images without consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104186

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East (Westminster)

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: Summer and Fall, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon VT

VIOLATION: 1 count of Voyeurism; 2 counts of Disseminating Explicit Images Without Consent

ACCUSED: Nicholas W. Lyon

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon VT

VICTIM: Adult female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9-22-21 Vermont State Police began an investigation after an adult female reported that a male (Nicholas Lyon) sent her a photo of an intimate area of her own body, and the female was unaware that Lyon previously took this photo of her. During the investigation, Lyon sent this same female another different explicit photo of an intimate area of her body, in October.

The investigation determined that Lyon used a camera on his cell phone to capture images of intimate areas of the victim's body when she was unaware and not consenting to these photos being taken. Months after these photos were taken, Lyon twice sent these photos to the victim, who contacted law enforcement upon receiving the first photo.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-21-21

COURT: Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690