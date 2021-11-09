Derby Barracks / Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A503834
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/6/21, approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinsey Rd, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Como
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, Troopers responded to an address in Barton for a report of a citizen dispute. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Como was in possession of several firearms. An initial records query indicated Como was a person prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under 18 USC 922. Further investigation commenced, revealing he was additionally prohibited under state law pursuant to 13 VSA 4017. The firearms were seized and Como was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/21, 1000
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.