Derby Barracks / Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503834

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch                          

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/6/21, approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinsey Rd, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

 

ACCUSED:  Jeffrey Como                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, Troopers responded to an address in Barton for a report of a citizen dispute.  During the course of the investigation, it was determined Como was in possession of several firearms.  An initial records query indicated Como was a person prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under 18 USC 922.  Further investigation commenced, revealing he was additionally prohibited under state law pursuant to 13 VSA 4017.  The firearms were seized and Como was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/21, 1000           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

