CUDDLY ACQUIRES ALL PET VOICES
This initiative will bring the world of pet experts and animal rescues together to help save more animals.
I'm beyond thrilled for All Pet Voices, Chloe, and myself to join the CUDDLY family”SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUDDLY, a mission-driven company centered around the needs of rescued animals has acquired All Pet Voices, the pet-focused media company. CUDDLY was built specifically to help animal welfare non-profit organizations improve their fundraising by providing a robust suite of business tools. CUDDLY’s platform has strengthened fundraising for animal rescues for more than 7 years in order to help them save more animals.
All Pet Voices Founders, Chloe DiVita and Jessica Shipman are staples in the pet space with 24 years combined experience in both pet media and brand partnerships. Both are sought after professionals for online business growth and content creation in the pet industry.
“We’ve spent years giving underdogs the voice to tell their story,” says CUDDLY CEO & Founder John J. Hussey. “The All Pet Voices team has the knowledge and talent to empower a whole new community of pet parents and help increase awareness of the great work our sheltering partners do each and every day to save animals.”
CUDDLY’s platform hosts stories of specific animals from around the world. At present, they’ve partnered with over 2,800 animal rescues and have helped more than 18,000 animals.
“I'm beyond thrilled for All Pet Voices, Chloe, and myself to join the CUDDLY family,” said Jessica Shipman, Co-Founder of All Pet Voices. “We have always felt a strong connection to everything that CUDDLY stands for and now we have a first hand opportunity to help animal rescue organizations provide care, raise funds, and reach a wider audience. At the end of the day, we are passionate about helping pets in need and are excited to continue as a trustworthy resource for pet parents everywhere.”
In the coming months, pet lovers can anticipate a culmination of some of the brightest and best minds in the animal world. All Pet Voices powered by CUDDLY will be harnessing insights and stories and giving a voice to an even deeper level of animal advocate.
About CUDDLY:
CUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform dedicated to helping animal organizations worldwide, while supporting over 2,800 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The for-good startup seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via wishlist and monetary donations. CUDDLY also provides fundraising and marketing support, as well as valuable community business tools, to help support the important initiatives of animal welfare organizations. For more information, please visit cuddly.com.
About All Pet Voices:
Founded in 2020, All Pet Voices is a pet-focused media company that creates content for pet lovers in partnership with pet experts and brands. All Pet Voices reaches pet lovers who are interested in pet-focused content that educates, informs, and inspires. All Pet Voices was formerly a BP Impact, Inc. brand.
