NCDMVA Announces Veterans Day 2021 Engagements

Today, the NCDMVA announced several key activities this week in connection with Governor Cooper’s proclamation of November as Veterans and Military Families month.

Also, on the 6th of November the Executive Director of the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission, Kelly Jackson, will be attending the Veterans Day Parade in Warsaw.

On November 9, NCDMVA Secretary, Walter Gaskin, will be speaking at the Wilmington Rotary Club on the topic of veterans and Veterans Day.

The next day, November 10, Secretary Walter Gaskin will join US Representative David Price (NC-04) for the Annual Fourth Congressional District Veterans Briefing broadcast via Facebook Live. They will be joined by First Lady of North Carolina Kristen Cooper, Tanya Bradsher, Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marri M. Fryar, Interim Executive Director of the Durham VA Health Care System, Mark Bilosz, Director of the Winston-Salem VA Regional Benefit Office and Tracy Lovett, Director of Outreach

On that same day, NCDMVA Deputy Secretary Martin Falls will be presenting Governor Cooper’s “Veteran Friendly State” proclamation at the Wake Tech Veterans Day Observance which will be held in the (SWC) Courtyard of the Wake Tech Southern Wake Campus. Sec. Falls will then travel to Lillington to speak at the Harnett Country Treatment Court Veterans Day Ceremony