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Media advisory: The 6th annual North Carolina ROTC roundtable 2026

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the North Carolina State University ROTC, will host the 6th Annual North Carolina ROTC Roundtable 2026. This event provides a unique opportunity to share best practices, exchange ideas, and strengthen partnerships that support JROTC and ROTC cadet development, leadership excellence, and pathways to future service.

WHEN:     Friday, March 27, 2026, 9 a.m. to 12 noon

WHERE:   NC State University, Witherspoon Student Center, 2810 Cates Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27606  

Who:         Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs

                  Kevin Howell, North Carolina State University Chancellor

                  Colonel Gregory Pace, MCIEAST- MCB Camp Lejeune Deputy Commander

                  Colonel Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander

                  Brigadier General Arnold Gordon-Bray, U.S. Army (Retired)

                  Colonel Henry Mitnaul, U.S. Air Force (Retired)

                  JROTC & ROTC cadets from across the state.

                                                                                                    

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Media advisory: The 6th annual North Carolina ROTC roundtable 2026

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