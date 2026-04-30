North Carolina recognizes outstanding military children at 2026 semifinalist event

The 2026 Military Child of the Year Semifinalist Recognition Event was held on April 17, 2026, in Jacksonville N.C., honoring the achievements of North Carolina’s exceptional military children. The event was organized by the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) and Operation HomeFront, and hosted by the City of Jacksonville.

This year, North Carolina celebrated seven semifinalists, standing among 68 semifinalists selected from a total of 1,181 nominations nationwide. North Carolina remains the only state in the nation to host a dedicated semifinalist recognition event. Distinguished guests included NCDMVA Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette; U.S. Marine Corps II Marine Expeditionary Force Sergeant Major Anthony Loftus; U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Chaplain Pastor Jim Daub and City of Jacksonville Councilwomen Dr. Angelia Washington.

On behalf of Governor Josh Stein, Secretary Mallette congratulated the honorees and presented the Month of Military Child Proclamation, signed by the Governor, along with NCDMVA certificates to the five of seven North Carolina semifinalists in attendance, thanking them for their commitment and sacrifice to our state and nation.

“At NCDMVA, we firmly believe that when one person serves, the entire family serves,” said Secretary Mallette. “Being a military child is not a challenge you need to overcome. It’s a superpower that you need to harness — and you’ve already shown the world how you can do that. Congratulations to each of our outstanding semifinalists. We are incredibly proud of you, and we cannot wait to see how you continue to lead and inspire.”

Full list of North Carolina semifinalists:

• Hannah Kirksey, 17, Sneads Ferry, NC – Finalist of 2026 Military Child of the Year for Marine Corps

• Victoria Vanacore, 17, Kill Devil Hills, NC – Finalist of 2026 Military Child of the Year for Coast Guard

• Natalie Perez, 17, Fayetteville, NC (Army)

• Kinsey Robinson, 17, West End, NC (Army)

• Virginia Burks, 17, Havelock, NC (Marine Corps)

• Daniel Prane, 17, Swansboro, NC (Marine Corps)

• Genesis Hall, 16, Marion, NC (National Guard)

They were selected through a highly competitive national process that recognizes military-connected youth for their excellence in scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular achievement, and resilience. Two of the seven semifinalists advanced to become national finalists and were invited to Washington D.C. in April.