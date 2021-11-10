Usherpa Hires Laura Reuther for Customer Success
Coming from an industry where customer satisfaction is critical has prepared her well.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today that the company has hired Laura Reuther, BAS, MS, away from the Dental Services industry to serve as the company’s Director of Client Success. Reuther spent more than 10 years in managerial and supervisory positions in her former industry, where she was responsible for recruiting and onboarding, daily operations, and fiscal oversight. In her new role, she will lead the team that ensures mortgage originators and real estate agents succeed with Usherpa’s SmartCRM.
“I didn’t expect to find our next executive where I did, but it actually makes a great deal of sense,” said Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa. “Laura knows how important it is that clients feel that their efforts are impacting their success and that the professionals they count on for advice and support truly want them to enjoy that success. She is a great addition to our team and I’m very glad to have her.”
Reuther is an articulate and goal-oriented leader, recognized for her confidence in guiding the success of professionals and teams. She has built a reputation for working collaboratively with colleagues, supporting and helping each succeed using crystallized communication, passion and purpose, and an unyielding drive to achieve meaningful results.
Reuther earned her Master’s Degree in Business and Healthcare Administration, another highly regulated industry, and has worked with a number of oral health organizations in the Denver area, at one point managing an operation with 30 hygienists working across 50 offices. She has developed and implemented new-employee training modules that clinically and culturally integrated them into the team and was successful in establishing and maintaining mutually productive third-party partnerships with clients, community members, and specialists. In her spare time, she served as a volunteer for the American Association of Retired Persons, Delta Dental/Give Kids a Smile, and Suncrest Hospice.
“Client success is about making people lives better,” Reuther said. “Our team will be there when any Usherpa user has an issue. We will provide that personal touch, because technology tends to be a bit cold. But I’m also about metrics. I love math. By measuring the right things, we will know the cause of any client dissatisfaction and solve those problems so Usherpa users can get back to serving their own customers.”
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Usherpa’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 Tech100 list. It was the only company to make both the mortgage and real estate lists of top companies.
Find out more by visiting the company online at https://usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at info@usherpa.com.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
