Strength Through Faith: 7 Uplifting Stories of Women Who Persevered

Story Matters! provides readers with a boost of encouragement and positivity — just what everyone needs as one of the most hectic seasons is upon us.

All of these women wanted to give in and give up because they felt themselves giving out. But something kept them going!” — Linda Olson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories matter. They provide a compelling conduit through which we can connect with and impact other people, and never (it seems) has the power of story been more pronounced than in our era of social media sharing and influence.

Here to encourage everyone to embrace their own stories and share them in a way that could be of value to others is international speaker and sought-after story expert, Linda Olson. Her latest book, Story Matters! Empowering Your Hope When Going Through Tough Times, provides real-life examples of seven ordinary women, who, through their faith in God, rose above their circumstances and discovered a deeper fulfillment than they had ever imagined.

In this book, readers will learn:

- How a single woman rose above childhood trauma to conquer fear and loneliness.

- How a young mother moved through grief and loss when her young child was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

- How a caring sister became embroiled in a devastating lawsuit and discovered that forgiveness is a choice.

- How a middle-aged woman, faced with a choice to live or die, once again found joy.

- How a career woman who achieved the many pleasures of the world discovered her real fulfillment was through commitment.

- How a college student fulfilled her dream, only to find out her real dream lay deep within her.

- How a teenager, devastated by the death of her brother, became a professional storyteller.

“All of these women wanted to give in and give up because they felt themselves giving out,” Olson said. “But something kept them going!”

And now they’re using the power of their stories to make a difference.

Linda Olson is the go-to story expert who helps authors, speakers and entrepreneurs impact millions with their stories. She is a TEDx Speaker, multiple bestselling author and founder of Wealth Through Stories. Her mission is to impact a million people a year with multiple authors in her series, Story Matters! Linda and her husband, Rick, reside in sunny California. They enjoy their two married daughters, sons-in-law and five adorable grandchildren who are the best part of their story.

For more information, visit wealththroughstories.com, or connect with the author on Facebook (Linda Olson).

