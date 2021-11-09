REE Stock News -Defense Metals (TSX: $DEFN.V; OTCQB: $DFMTF) Completes Resource Expansion Drilling Program
Defense Metals Corp. (TSXV:DEFN;OTCQB:DFMTF) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 drilling program at its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element deposit
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investorideas.com Newswire, MiningSectorStocks.com and RenewableEnergyStocks.com -Mining/Metals/ Green Energy Stock News- Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 drilling program at its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit. The Company drilled a total of 5,349 metres in 29 holes designed to expand the deposit and further upgrade existing resource to measured and indicated categories.
Currently, the Wicheeda deposit has indicated mineral resources of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Earth Elements) and inferred mineral resources of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90% LREO .
The Company’s previous, and highly successful, 2019 drilling campaign resulted in a 49% increase in tonnage and a 30% increase in resource grade (see Defense Metals News Release Dated May 13, 2020). The now complete 2021 drilling program successfully accomplished the Company’s goal of identifying the expansion of the REE mineralized dolomite-carbonatite zone to the north, in addition to further delineating existing resources mineralization zones within the central and northwestern areas of the deposit (Figure 1).
Drilling within the northern sector of the Deposit occurred over an area of approximately 200 x 100 metres where multiple drill holes intersected visually mineralized dolomite carbonatite beyond depths predicted in the geological model, both laterally and vertically (see Defense Metals news release dated September 21, 2021). Drilling within the southern area of the deposit, primarily designed to upgrade existing inferred and indicated resources, has also confirmed and in some cases expanded the mineralized dolomite carbonatite zone.
Samples will be sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory, for analysis by ICP-MS fusion. The Company expects to release the drilling results as they are received during Q1 2022.
Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated: “We are pleased to have completed our 2021 drilling campaign. Our expectation is of expanding and upgrading the current Wicheeda REE Deposit mineral resource. We believe the 2021 drilling results, once released, will firmly place the Wicheeda REE Deposit among the most significant rare earth deposits in North America.”
About the Wicheeda REE Property
The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.
Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.
About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
Read cautionary statements at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2021/mining/11091DEFN-Resource-Expansion.asp
1.Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, effective June 27, 2020 and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. (Steven J. Nicholls, B.A. Sc., MAIG and Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo.) is available under Defense Metals Corp.’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)
