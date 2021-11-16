Numly™ Releases “Diversity Matters” DEIB Peer Coaching Programs for WFH / Remote / Hybrid Work Teams
Numly's “Diversity Matters” DEIB Peer Coaching Programs create Sustainable Behavioral Change in Organizations at the Grassroots Level.
For an organization to be truly Inclusive, everyone needs to step up, and that can only be achieved with adequate coaching and training. Not just your People Managers.”CUPERTINO , CALIFORNIA , USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Work, a.k.a a hybrid workplace, can prove to be a great cultural facilitator. With no geographical boundaries, a strategic focus on designing relevant Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives becomes paramount, with special emphasis on undoing unconscious biases, and working towards becoming more inclusive, to drive transformational organizational outcomes.
These goals can only be achieved by continuous and contextual interactions to drive behavioral change. Employing a technology-powered peer coaching platform can help employees identify their growth needs and address challenges that impede professional progress. If Organizations invest in developing these skills, they can see big results.
A 2018 Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study on How Diverse Leadership Teams Boost Innovation, suggests that increasing the diversity of leadership teams leads to more and better innovation and improved financial performance. In both developing and developed economies, companies with above-average diversity on their leadership teams report a greater payoff from innovation and higher EBIT margins. Even more interesting fact is that companies can start generating immediate gains with relatively small changes in the makeup of their senior teams.
75% of the respondents said that diversity is gaining momentum in their organizations. Companies that reported above-average diversity on their management teams also reported innovation revenue that was 19 percentage points higher than that of companies with below average leadership diversity, 45% of total revenue versus just 26%.
“Numly™ is deeply committed to championing and advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) in the workplace.” says Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO of Numly. “For an organization to be truly Inclusive, everyone needs to step up, and that can only be achieved with adequate coaching and training. Not just your People Managers. Our global and diverse team reflects our beliefs. We are also signatories at various organizations promoting this at a global level.”
Numly™ offers a systematic and data driven approach to behavioral and cultural change with its new “Diversity Matters” set of DEIB Peer Coaching programs. These programs focus on analytically chosen Critical Skills such as Attention to Communication, Self-Management, Building Collaborative Relationships, Interpersonal Awareness, Mentoring/Developing Others, and Leadership in Mentoring/Developing Others etc, essential to nurturing lasting behavioral change.
Numly™ recently partnered with Veterans ASCEND, and launched a Peer Coaching Network to support American military veterans, their spouses, and families in their transition to the civilian workforce, by helping the veterans develop the right kind of skillset required for their new job roles, through peer coaching, and aid in finding jobs in high-growth companies that are matched to their skills.
Numly™ is a signatory of Silicon Valley Leadership Group’s 25X25 Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion. Numly has also signed the CEO!Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge, which is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
Grab a copy of Numly's DEIB white paper discussing the deficiency in diversity and inclusion efforts, how a shift in mindset can reshape the future of the workplace, and how comprehensive and discerning Peer Coaching programs are critical to scaling Leadership Development and an Inclusion Culture across your Global Remote / Hybrid Work Teams.
About Numly™
Numly™, Inc. is a leading provider of NumlyEngage™, an AI-driven, Peer Coaching platform for critical skills that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for enterprise customers, especially in the new normal of WFH / Remote and Hybrid work environments. Numly’s mission is to improve employee engagement and performance through Peer Coaching, Critical Skills Development, and People Connections. Learn more about Numly at www.numly.io.
