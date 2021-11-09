PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Open Positions in Montgomery County - Same-day interviews to be held for full-time CDL operators and winter positions

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair at the PennDOT Montgomery County Maintenance facility, Swede Road and Johnson Highway, Norristown, PA 19401 on Tuesday, November 23, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available in Montgomery County. District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service positions.

In addition, PennDOT will conduct on-the-spot interviews for CDL operators, as well as administer a driving test. CDL operators must drive manual transmission and should bring their current driver's license and medical card to the job fair.

"Working for PennDOT can be a very rewarding experience," said Acting District Executive Louis Belmonte, P.E. "We are always looking for hard-working people willing to join our diverse team and wanting to make their community a safer and better place to live."

Applicants must enter the parking lot off Swede Road and advised to bring an updated copy of their resume. Applicants may also view positions available in the Philadelphia region by going online to www.employment.pa.gov. For those unable to attend the job fair event, please submit your application through the website. More Montgomery County positions will be posted on the website several days before the scheduled job fair.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability.

Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT Montgomery County office at 610-275-2368 prior to the event.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

