Global Wireless POS Terminals Market worth USD 15.72 Billion at CAGR of 10.81%
New study Analysis of " Global Wireless POS Terminals Market 2021-2027 " has been published by Qualiket Research.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wireless POS Terminal Market was valued at USD 6.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.72 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.81% from 2019 to 2027.
A device that allows businesses to perform online transactions of money right at the location of the customers, providing comfort to both parties is A POS (point of sale) terminal. It allows accepting debit and credit payments speedily and securely from any location.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in Global Wireless POS Terminals Market are Verifone, PAX Global Technology, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Elavon, Castles Technology, Winpos, BBPOS Ltd., Ingenico, Cegid Group, and Bitel.
Impact of the COVID-19 on Global Wireless POS Terminals Market
In pandemic period, worldwide manufacturing activities and financial markets have been badly impacted. Likewise, the Android-based POS systems, that are nearly exclusively manufactured in China, are most affected and this would create a scarcity of swipe machines to complete the procedure of digital payments at retail outlets.
Key Development
June 2021 - The new HP Engage Go 10 is the latest addition to HP's point-of-sale product line. The HP Engage Flex Mini, a tiny device that can provide a point-of-sale solution for non-bricks and mortar businesses or when space is limited, was introduced with the Engage Go 10.
February 2021 - Latvia-based digital payments provider, Paydoo, partnered with PAX Technology to launch the PAX E-Series of all-in-one POS and payment solutions for retail and hospitality verticals. The E-series is powered by Android and combines a cash register and a payment terminal. The solution supports conventional payments from chip and pin, contactless, and QR codes.
July 2021 - Oracle acquired GloriaFood, an online ordering and marketing platform, to extend its Oracle Micros Simphony Cloud POS platform. According to a press release, the acquisition, completed at the end of June now provides Oracle's restaurant customers to serve diners directly through the web, mobile, and apps.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Portable Countertop & PIN Pad
• mPOS
• Smart POS
• Others Types (Mini POS and Smart Mobile Dongle)
By Components
• Hardware
• POS Software & Services
By Technology
• NFC Terminal
• Non-NFC Terminal
By End Users
• Retail
• Hospitality
• Healthcare
• Transportation
• Sports and Entertainment
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the wireless POS terminal market in the forecast period due to the rising modernization of the payment industry, along with a focus on offering customized or business-specific solutions.
Asia Pacific region also Projected to Hold big Market Share because of the forefront of technology adoption, the use of debit and credit cards in point-of-sale payments, the growth in e-commerce in the region, the investments by the vendors in the region through innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.
