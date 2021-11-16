Exeter Orthodontics Opens New Office in Lancaster

Exeter Orthodontics has opened a new office in Lancaster, PA

Invisalign and braces in Lancaster are available from Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is offering Invisalign and braces in Lancaster. Exeter Ortho Lancaster marks the seventh location of the orthodontic practice. Thousands of teens and adults have found straighter smiles at affordable prices.

Both braces and Invisalign in Lancaster cost only $3,995. There are no hidden fees. X-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits are included in the price.

“We keep costs low and efficiency high by offering only orthodontic services,” explains Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak. “We pass these cost savings on to patients.”

During a free consultation, Dr. Wegrzyniak and her team will help patients decide which treatment option is best for them. Traditional braces are the most popular option, especially among teens and those with more complex cases. The treatment is more compliant because the braces affix to a patient’s teeth. Invisalign aligners are popular among adult patients because they are removable and transparent.

“No matter which option a patient chooses and no matter how long their treatment lasts, they’ll never pay more,” adds Dr. Wegrzyniak.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Lancaster, request a free consultation by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

