ALIGNERCO Announces New Holiday Offers on Clear Aligners for Teeth Straightening
The process was very easy and convenient for me. The customer service was top notch with answering all of my questions throughout the program.”WEST HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIGNERCO, a leading company of clear aligners recently released Black Friday-worthy discounts, allowing customers to start buying clear aligners and save big going into the holiday season. The holiday offer will allow the meeting of patients' need for quicker and confident smiles as they step into 2022.
ALIGNERCO continues to place its products close to the users meeting the highest quality benchmarks. The company offers remote treatment options, having customers not to worry about coming in for routine clinic visits.
"The process was very easy and convenient for me. The customer service was top notch with answering all of my questions throughout the program. I recommend this to anybody who wants to have their teeth straightened," says Brian, a happy customer.
"On top of the ongoing promotion, teen customers also get an additional $50 "teen discount" adds a company representative. "Other special offers include the "WorryFree protection," which gives customers access to 6 years supply of clear aligners and a $100 off for referring a friend to the Smile Advantage plan or the Night Advantage plan," he continues.
ALIGNERCO's invisible aligners are customized to ensure a comfortable fit. The treatment, in-person scans at the clinic are needed or customers can order an impression kit to create impressions themselves.
Customers can expect to find straight, beautiful smiles from the comfort of their homes. The most significant benefit of choosing clear aligners over braces is that people can take aligners off whenever necessary.
"The company's customized clear aligners come with trimmed edges. So, unlike braces, they don't hurt. However, users may experience minor discomfort in the beginning," he adds .
Smile Advantage: Customers can start their journey towards their dream smile with Alignerco's clear aligners. Users should wear these invisible aligners for 22 hours each day for 4 to 6 months.
NightOnly Clear Aligners: People who don't want to wear aligners throughout the day can opt for the NightOnly plan. They can wear the aligners for just 8 to 10 hours every night and get visible results in 6 to 8 months. So, users get the same benefits with lower wear time.
Users can take the aligners off anytime they want to eat or drink something. ALIGNERCO strives to deliver fast, convenient teeth straightening options to all customers.
ALIGNERCO is a direct-to-customer marketing brand, with their orthodontists and dentists remotely monitoring the entire teeth straightening treatment. The company professionals guide customers on when to change their aligners and ensure that treatment is rolling as per plan. The brand has excellent reviews and several happy customers.
About ALIGNERCO:
ALIGNERCO is a direct-to-customer brand that offers teeth-straightening options to customers of all ages. Solutions offered by the company are ideal for anyone who wants to straighten their teeth without using wire braces.
