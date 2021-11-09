TITAN Property Awards Reveals the Complete Results of the 2021 Competition

TITAN Property Awards: Season 2 Winner's Announcement 2022 TITAN Property Awards Calling For Entries 2021 Titan Property Awards Architecture Winner Of The Year

TITAN Property Awards is proud to announce the final results of 2021, in celebration of the achievements that property developers and marketers have obtained.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TITAN Property Awards is proud to announce the final results of 2021, to the public, in celebration and honor of the achievements and triumphs that property developers and marketers have obtained throughout the year. Amongst the over 1,000 nominated entries, from more than 30 countries, which include: United States, Canada, Italy, Portugal, Russia, China, Germany, South Korea, and Philippines, and many more, only the industry Titans emerged victorious.

Throughout the year, with the assistance of International Awards Associate’s (IAA) international prestige, TITAN Property Awards was able to extend its reach to capture the attention of property professionals worldwide. “Since its inception, we’ve aimed to provide a platform to celebrate the exceptional achievements of all international property industry professionals,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “Thus, throughout 2021, we were able to achieve that aim, elevating the standards of property industry professionals everywhere.”



Grand Jury Panel

With the multitudinous entries, TITAN Property Awards has ranked them, via blind judging, in accordance to the industry’s best standards, based on the innovation, form and function, and sustainability aspects of each concept. Our jury panel consists of leading real estate professionals, whose talents and contributions to both nation and environment are instrumental to building a well-constructed community. On that account, the esteemed judges that provided their valuable insights this year, include: Fadi Kreiker (Prime Lands Group), Cathy Chou (Yitian Design Group), Kourosh Salehi (LWK+Partners), Tiago do Vale (Tiago do Vale Architects), Krista Paine (IPC and Design), to list a few.

TITAN Category Winners of the Year and Notable Property Professionals

Along with the conclusion of the 2021 awards, TITAN Property Awards has selected amazing entries who participated and achieved the highest points, within their respective Property Awards Categories, in the awards, based on criteria set by IAA. These organizations epitomize expertise, innovation, and ingenuity, where their unique understanding in properties insights allow them to think outside the box and into the realm of creativity and innovation itself. With that, the 2021 Category Winners of the Year include:

1. Property Development – Hartman University Resort, Grenada by Bai Design International Ltd.

2. Interior Design – Baoding Wealove Life Houseby Shanghai Soul Sound Design

3. Architecture – Basecamp by Lars Gitz Architects

In addition to that, the awards also bestowed the coveted TITAN Property Awards title to other distinguished winners of 2021, including: Archillusion Design, CIMET Arquitectos, KR Properties, Mayer Hasbani, Sunac China Southwest Group, Kris Lin International Design, amongst others.

“In 2021 alone, we’ve noticed how the property industry continued to expand its horizons, along with the incorporation of new technologies,” Kenjo said. “So, I’m doubly excited to be able to acknowledge the new property concepts and designs that will be entered in 2022.”

For the full list of 2021’s award winners, do visit the TITAN Property Awards’ official website.

With the conclusion of the 2021 TITAN Property Awards, the 2022 TITAN Property Awards is now calling for Early Bird entries. Honor your ground-breaking projects today.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

