LIT Talent Awards Announces the Full List of Winners in the 2021 Competition

LIT Talent Awards announces the full list of winners in the 2021 awards program, in celebration and honor of the achievements acquired throughout the year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIT Talent Awards is proud to announce the full list of winners in the 2021 awards program, to the public, in celebration and honor of the achievements that these talented individuals have achieved throughout the year. Amongst the over 500 nominated entries, from more than 20 countries worldwide, which include: United States, Canada, Australia, Greece, Brazil, Japan, and Panama, and many more, only the best talents emerged victorious.

Throughout the year, LIT Awards, with the assistance of International Awards Associate (IAA), was able to provide a grandeur stage for performers worldwide to comfortably exhibit their talents and projects. “Providing a platform to celebrate and honor talented professionals, whilst nurturing excellence, has been the prime goal of the awards platform,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “As such, with LIT Talent Awards, we were able provide just opportunities for those that seek glory, elevating the platform of eminence across industries.”

Grand Jury Panel

With the multitudinous entries, LIT Talent Awards has ranked them, via blind judging, in accordance to the industry’s best standards, based on criteria and current standards relevant to the fields which entries are submitted under. Our jury panel consists of well respected talents, artists, performers, influencers, labels, academies, and marketing agencies, across various industries. Each individual entry was blind judged and evaluated on criteria determined by the merits of LIT Talent Awards. The winners were subsequently chosen based on the average scores, provided by the jury members.

Category Winners of the Year and Notable Talent Professionals

Along with the conclusion of the 2021 awards, LIT Talent Awards has selected amazing entries who participated and achieved the highest points, within their respective categories in the awards. These organizations epitomize creativity and innovation, where their unique perspective and ingenuity in the entertainment industry, allowing them to think outside the box and into the realm of creativity and innovation itself. With that, the 2021 Category Winners of the Year include:

1. Singing Performance – An Englishman in Love in LA by Richard Shelton

2. Instrumental Performance – Reimagining Beethoven: Beethoven by Rachel Waddell

3. Songwriting – Blue Sky Days by Rachael Sage

4. Talent Performance – Mix Master Mike x Winbush present Mob Recipe by Winbush Immersive

5. Short Video Performance – Al Mal Tiempo, Buena Salsa by Orchestra Fuego Productions LLC

In addition to that, the awards also bestowed the coveted LIT Talent Awards title to other distinguished winners of 2021, including: Cassini: A Musical Tribute (Jesse James Allen), Anna Maria Mendieta (Kirschner Creative Artists), Venezolanidad (Ignacio Salvatierra P.), Reiko Nomura (Reiko Nomura), Arrangements for guitar by Marco Pereira (Marius Noss Gundersen), This One (Lyia Meta), and Let’s Build a Wall (Olim Music), América (Eleazar Mora Productions), amongst others.

“Once again, these winners have undoubtedly opened my horizons of talent performances across all industries,” Kenjo said. “With that, I’m truly excited for what’s to come in 2022, and hope to see continual growth incorporated into these performers’ talents.”

For the full list of 2021’s award winners, do visit the LIT Awards’ official website: https://littalentawards.com/.

With the conclusion of the 2021 LIT Talent Awards, the 2022 LIT Talent Awards is now calling for Early Bird entries. Achieve stardom via your astounding performances today!

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Students Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards.

Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled LIT Talent Awards to bring international talents and performers onto a singular stage, allowing them to exhibit their crafts, projects, performances, and talents to the world.

