ICARO™ Announces Opening of London Office As Part of International Expansion Targeting 200M Additional Subscribers

Digital Media Leader ICARO™, with Over 220M Subscribers Under Contract, Establishes its European Headquarters Following Growth into EMEA Markets

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a TMT sector company, announces the opening of its new office in London, United Kingdom, as part of its international expansion strategy targeting an additional 200M subscribers. The new ICARO™ UK office and management team will provide marketing, sales, corporate onboarding, and technology support for the company’s recent expansion into England, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

ICARO™ UK will directly support partnerships with media broadcast companies and telcoms in the European markets, providing ICARO’s artificial intelligence-powered digital content solutions to partners across web, mobile, and OTT devices throughout the region.

“I am proud to announce that ICARO™ continues to strategically invest in our growing operations as we expand from North American and LATAM into the European markets,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Opening our London office and expanding our management team allows ICARO to increase our value proposition and footprint to provide the best AI-driven media to targeted subscribers. As the world moves towards re-opening, ICARO remains focused on connecting technology, media and people to create the most impactful experiences and the best quality solutions for our telecom and media broadcast partnerships through heightened monetization in advertising, E-commerce and video licensing fees, and to create greater value for ICARO shareholders.”