CLIKdata brings Snapchat and MSN Autos Marketplace to U.S. Auto Dealerships

Snapchat Automotive Inventory Ads Playbook

Automotive Dealers Can Now Double Their Reach And Tap 40% of The Market Missed by Facebook.

With 1 in every 3 new car registrations made up of Millennials and Gen Z, this is an opportunity to reach 40% of the audience dealerships are missing on Facebook with Snapchat.” — Sean Marra, CEO CLIKdata

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, U.S.A., November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Petersburg, FL: CLIKdata, a division of Integrated Media Partners, LLC, announced today that they have completed a 90-day alpha test program with 12 Dealerships nationwide.

Based on the initial success of the program, CLIKdata is now opening a controlled beta for 25 select franchised and independent dealerships which will deploy behavior-based dynamic one-to-one inventory ads with full inventory syndication on Snapchat and MSN Autos Marketplace

This inventory syndication helps automotive dealers get their inventory back in front of thousands of in-market auto shoppers on MSN Autos Marketplace to help solve the massive loss of Facebook who shut down their Marketplace inventory syndication in September. Along with the MSN syndication, Social Hub delivers dynamic inventory ads fully optimized for Snapchat.

"MSN Autos Marketplace offers an easy-to-use elegant user experience for local shoppers searching for vehicles," says Sean Marra, CEO at CLIKdata.

Initial beta results of the Snapchat MSN campaigns are showing:

-> First Party lead generation.

-> Reduction of thousands of dollars in ad-waste.

-> Swipe-up rates for Snapchat playbooks outperforming industry standards.

-> High engagement rates from shoppers who are in-market to purchase a vehicle.

-> Increased opportunities with prospects to buy, trade, or sell vehicles within a dealer's local market.

Audience segmentation, ad delivery and syndication are powered by Social Hub AIO which is an Omnichannel adtech platform. The platform builds a dealership’s presence in multiple areas online to keep their ads in front of in-market auto shoppers where they are spending time. Social Hub has the ability to deliver dynamic inventory ads-at-scale across Facebook, Snapchat, MSN Autos Marketplace, Tiktok, and Pinterest.

To participate in this exclusive beta test, dealers must meet several qualifications and be prepared to deploy and go live by November 15th, 2021 and run through the beta end date of Jan 30th, 2022.

The beta is available to U.S. franchised and independent dealerships. For more information on the Snapchat and MSN Autos Marketplace advertising program visit https://info.clikdata.com/snapchat/

About: CLIKdata is an Adtech and marketing services company focusing on helping automotive dealers grow their businesses with innovative marketing services like Google My Business (GMB) PowerTool, Social Hub AIO (all-in-one) adtech, and Easy Shopper Mobile Wallet Card.