Global Creatine market to reach USD 458 million by the end of 2027
Latest Industry Report Creatine Market Growth included in Marketresearchreports.com databaseLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatine is popular among athletes. Creatine is used for improving exercise performance and increasing muscle mass in athletes and older adults. Creatine is supposedly easy to absorb and improves athletic performance and helps to sustain long hours of workouts improving the athletic performance of young, healthy people during brief high-intensity activity such as sprinting.
The Global Creatine market was valued at USD 224.81 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 458 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.
AlzChem is the leading name in creatine monohydrate, the company owns the Creapure® brand name and offers to major producers of sports nutrition supplements around the world. Manufacturers who use the Creapure® logo on their packaging are showing that their product contains a premium-quality ingredient of trusted origin from Germany.
Currently, some companies in the world can produce creatine products, mainly concentrating in China. The main market players along with AlzChem are Shanghai Baosui Chemical, Inner Mongolia Chengxin Yongan Chemical, etc. The sales figure of creatine has increased from 35358 MT in 2016 to 41549 MT in 2021, with an average growth rate of 2.29%.
From a consumption point of view North America, China, and Europe are leading the market due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of the economy.
There are now many different types, from creatine monohydrate, creatine HCL, and creatine ethyl ester to creatine nitrate. It's also sold in many different forms, such as liquid or micronized creatine. There are two major types of creatine covered in the report which are 80 mesh and 200 mesh. 200 mesh creatine is occupied the major market, with a consumption share of 55.06% in 2020. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that health care product is the major consumption of it with the market share is about 75% in 2020. With the development of the economy, these industries will need more creatine. So, creatine has huge market potential in the future.
According to research Creatine is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, the prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
