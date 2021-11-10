3T Pro Now Offering Three Support Plans for Managed I.T. Services

An industry leader in computer support and managed I.T. services in Dallas is offering multiple support plans.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.cybintsolutions.com/cyber-security-facts-stats/), 95 percent of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. That’s why representatives with 3T Pro are proud to announce today that it is now offering three support plans for managed I.T. services.

“We are excited to offer three different managed I.T. support pricing models for our customers,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and I.T. Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed I.T. Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

Regarding the three support plans for managed I.T. services, Tommy revealed the plans include Silver Support, Gold Support, and Platinum Support.

The company’s decision to offer three support plans for managed I.T. support could prove to have perfect timing. According to industry data, on average, only five percent of companies’ folders are properly protected, and 88 percent of organizations worldwide have experienced spear-phishing attempts in the past year.

“Some businesses prefer our managed I.T. support Silver Plan that provides strong network security coupled with a discounted hourly rate,” Tommy said before adding, “Other customers prefer to have a fixed monthly cost for services, so they adopt the managed I.T. support Gold or Platinum service plans. No matter your choice, we’re committed to providing service and support that works best for you and your business.”

Tommy explained that its Silver plan empowers businesses with a solid network security foundation and is a perfect standalone service to add a strong layer of security to the business’ network.

The Gold plan, Tommy pointed out, pairs the security of the Silver plan with the addition of unlimited remote I.T. support. But that’s not all. The organization will beneﬁt from Oﬃce 365 subscriptions, disaster recovery backups, email security filters, and much more.

“Our Platinum package provides all the security of our Silver plan, and all the features of the Gold plan topped oﬀ with our full-service technical support services,” said Tommy. “It’s the perfect plan for small businesses who want a fully managed I.T. program with a ﬁx monthly cost.”

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/our-rates/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

