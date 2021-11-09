Submit Release
Sathguru adds an online digital signature to its cloud-based electronic signature software, CryptoESIGN

CryptoESIGN, a cloud based eSignature Software helps you to go complete paperless signing activity across your Organization

Sathguru Soft announced today the addition of online Digital Signature to its cloud-based, one-of-a-kind electronic signature software “CryptoESIGN”

With the addition of online Digital Signature, a high level of flexibility has been enabled where one can use Digital Signature anytime, anywhere, and on any device”
— (Ragu)nathan Kannan
Sathguru Soft announced today the addition of online Digital Signature to its cloud-based, one-of-a-kind electronic signature software “CryptoESIGN” www.cryptoesign.com

Sathguru Soft launched its cloud-based electronic signature software with a unique single-screen operational interface in May 2021. The product has been added with a unique feature of a legally binding online digital signature without needing to use any tokens for affixing a digital signature. “Digital Signature is a legally enforceable electronic signature that helps companies move to a paperless environment and build efficiencies,” said Kannan (Ragu)Nathan, Director. The flexibility of everyone adopting digital signature without needing to apply and get a token makes the process so simple and universal.

CryptoESIGN's self-explanatory user interface has no learning curve at all and needs no training to users. “With the addition of online Digital Signature, a high level of flexibility has been enabled where one can use Digital Signature anytime, anywhere and on any device. As always, we wanted to differentiate how digital transformation can be simplified and applied universally across the chain of stakeholders,” he added.

About Sathguru Software Products:

Sathguru Software is a cloud-only software product company specializing in business applications, including vertical enterprise-wide resource planning products (ERP). For more than 20+ successive years, we have served multinational clients and nurtured a Customer-First commitment to excellence. With innovation as its backbone, Sathguru Soft builds products for the modern cloud using the latest technology stack, using its own matured NoCode platform named CodeSelfie.

For more information, please visit www.sathgurusoft.com

Ragunathan Kannan
Sathguru Software Products
+91 40 6627 6204
raguk@sathguru.com
Digital Signature | CryptoESIGN

