Lemma & MediaMath partner on delivery of robust programmatic DOOH campaign, for a leading online pharmacy brand
The campaign synced with prime-time bands witnessing high footfalls in real time, with contextual creatives, across clinics and hospitals in India.MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemma the largest and fastest growing programmatic digital out of home network, along with MediaMath acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brand and agencies, successfully delivered a programmatic DOOH for a leading online pharmacy brand in Inda.
This is the second time the two platforms have combined their expertise in delivering a true programmatic campaign on DOOH screens, offering complete automation in planning, remote execution, optimization & live tracking enabled via Lemma with MediaMath as the Demand Side Platform.
Deployed across key markets, for a duration of 30 days the campaign aimed to effectively reach its in-market audiences at clinics and hospitals using geo-specific, offer-led creatives for each location making it both highly contextual and relevant to the viewing audiences. Performics.convonix, the agency managing the brand’s digital requirements, was able to validate the delivery metrics in real time with zero discrepancy, much like how mobile and desktops ads are monitored today. Furthermore, the campaign was being delivered only during prime-time bands when audience density was at its peak across the selected locations, ensuring maximum reach was attained with each delivered exposure.
Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma, says “Lemma offers agility and interoperability which makes it exceptionally easy for us to conduct business with agencies exploring programmatic DOOH solutions. Integration with MediaMath enables us to seamlessly execute programmatic DOOH campaigns for digital first agencies, using a platform that’s already in use, invariably accelerating the adoption of DOOH as a digital medium.”
Pranjal Desai, Country Manager India said “programmatic DOOH gives our clients an interesting new channel with the flexibility and ability to target a specific audience at scale, generating meaningful business outcomes. The campaign with Lemma shows the huge potential programmatic DOOH has within brands’ larger programmatic advertising mix, and the ease of seamless activation through MediaMath’s platform.
In its third week of activation itself, the brand reached millions of outdoor audiences using high visibility screens offering a captive audience with increased dwell time.
