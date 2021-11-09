Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery to Host Closing Reception for Postcard Exhibition & Auction on Nov. 14th, 11AM-2PM
A portion of the proceeds will celebrate artists and support Artists for Humanity, a non-profit for underserved youth with a passion for the arts.MAMARONECK, NY, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery is delighted to announce a Closing Reception on Sunday, November 14th from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. to be held at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave. Mamaroneck, New York. The event is open to the public. The closing event will coincide with the conclusion of an Instagram Auction of about 85 original, designated postcard pieces at @JillKrutickFineArtGallery on Instagram. The Inaugural Postcard Exhibition includes 32 emerging and established artists from the U.S. and overseas. A concentration of local artists are participating. The 4 x 6 inch submissions include original drawings, paintings, photography, collage and comic strips. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Artists for Humanity, a charitable organization which helps underserved youth who are passionate about a career in the arts.
“Celebrating artists and sharing their creations brings community and provides a conduit for helping future generations of artists,” says gallery owner Jill Krutick.
Jill Krutick is also an artist and member of the SHIM Art Network, the world’s first integrated artist network. Co-founder of SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said “When artists join a network, the benefits of promoting work and collaborating to produce showcases of work has exponential results. Connection and collaboration are the way of the future in our industry.”
To bid on artwork, write the bid dollar amount in the comments field of the posted artwork on the gallery’s Instagram page: @jillkrutickfineartgallery. The opening bid for every piece in the auction has been set at $45. Bids will rise by minimum $10 increments. All transactions will be settled by the gallery.
RSVP for the Closing Reception is required | jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com | 914.522.4020
Proof of vaccination and mask required for entry.
Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave., Mamaroneck, NY 10543.
About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick Fine Art is a working artist studio and fine art gallery conveniently located in Mamaroneck, NY. Run by gallerist and fine artist Jill Krutick, the gallery showcases both emerging and established artists. Opened in 2018 as Jill Krutick's gallery-styled artist studio, the modern space now also features highly curated group artist exhibitions. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineart and @jillkrutickfineartgallery on Instagram.
About Artists for Humanity
The mission for Artists for Humanity is to bridge economic, racial and social divisions by providing under-resourced youth with the keys to self-sufficiency through paid employment in art and design. AFH tackles the myriad of problems youth face today with tremendous impact. We celebrate the talents and wonderful energy of young people by giving them hands-on experiences in creativity, business, teamwork, and self-governance. Participants learn the techniques and tools of professional artists and the business world while engaging in education, employment, artistic exploration, and entrepreneurial experience. This produces life-transforming change for youth and for their communities. For more information, visit https://afhboston.org or @afhboston on Instagram.
About SHIM Art Network and Peter Hopkins
Peter Hopkins co-founded the SHIM Art Network in 2015, the world’s first integrated artist network. SHIM Art Network is an arts exhibition service company that fills the gaps in the art world, providing essential digital and analog infrastructure and resources to artists, curators, galleries, universities, and other organizations through our Exhibitor Groups. Via membership in a SHIM Exhibitor Group, artists can access durable and sustainable online visibility via SHIM’s platform on Artsy.net and invitations from their Exhibitor Group to show their work in analog exhibitions hosted by SHIM in partnership with galleries, pop-up spaces, and art fairs around the world. For more information, visit shhhim.com or @shimartnetwork on Instagram.
