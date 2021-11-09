RE: 22A / Addison

Road is back open.

Vermont Rt 22A is closed in the area of 6144 VT Rt 22A due to a Motor Vehicle Accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.